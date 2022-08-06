Jared Leto: Who have been girlfriends of the leader of 30 Seconds to Mars

Believe it or not (because then it goes very unnoticed) Jared Leto He is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, and although many do not know exactly what his sexual orientation is, the actor and singer has been a casanova in the entertainment industry for many years.

You may remember that the Oscar winner and the leader of ’30 Seconds to Mars’ he had numerous famous girlfriends; he dated Cameron Diaz in his youth, and you’re probably aware of that now famous photo of Scarlett Johansson, who tried to kiss him while she was looking at her cell phone. With whom has he had something serious or which girlfriends were just a rumor? Know all the details.

Soleil Moon Frye

Jared’s first known public relationship with a celebrity was with Soleil Moon Frye, the star of the NBC sitcom, “Punk Brewster”, which became popular with children. They were seen together when they attended the premiere of Vanilla Ice’s romantic comedy movie “Cool as Ice” in 1991, but since they were still teenagers, the relationship didn’t last long.

Cameron Diaz

Jared wasn’t involved with other well-known celebrities for much of the ’90s, so he wasn’t on the radar until he started dating Cameron Diaz in 1999. Her hit movie “Something About Mary” had just been released and was followed by the movie “Being John Malkovich,” in which her portrayal of a disheveled pet-obsessed wife earned her numerous nominations.

Their relationship became serious as they were both in their twenties and ready to get serious. They got engaged and the people around him celebrated his decision, however they were surprised by the end of their relationship in 2003 and although they did not reveal the reason behind it, some were convinced that Jared was insecure with his success, and that became a problem .

And while Cameron was on top, Jared was just gaining an acting reputation with his portrayal of offbeat roles in movies like “American Psycho,” “Requiem for a Dream” and “Panic Room,” but his career didn’t. made fly as high as Cameron.

Other sources said the culprit was your busy scheduleas they spent more time in a year on movie sets than together.

Scarlett Johansson

Coming from a high profile affair in 2004 Jared almost immediately plunged into another with Scarlett Johansson, although his relatives seriously doubted that the relationship would last long, due to the 13-year age difference. And they were right because they broke up after a year of being together.

Their relationship could be described by a single photo that went viral: someone took the infamous photo of her trying to kiss jared passionately, as he looked over his shoulder checking his phone.

After their brief fling in 2004 they met again in 2012, they were seen holding hands and many thought it was a great second chance, but the problem was the same (she was more interested) and they finally broke up for good.

In this regard, the Marvel actress went on to say: “A long time ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable… but like… attractively unavailable.”

Ashley Olson

‘Thirty Seconds To Mars’ had just released their second studio album titled “A Beautiful Lie” in 200, when he started dating Ashley Olsen. The relationship didn’t last that long. as they perhaps expected, as she was slowly exiting her acting career at the time.

They had chemistry together, but sources said it wasn’t the right time, as Jared had a full schedule promoting his album. In fact, his band set the Guinness World Record for having the most shows associated with promoting a single album during that year.

Jared and Ashley tried to make their relationship work in 2008 and again in 2011, but for some reason it didn’t work. They parted ways on good terms as the paparazzi, along with Mary-Kate, took photos of them together during the Met Gala in 2018.

Lindsay Lohan

The Oscar winner was rumored to have been with Lindsay Lohan in 2006, during the filming of their movie together titled “Chapter 27”. It was one of the most challenging roles Jared took on, as he pulled a ‘De Niro’ in the movie where he intentionally gained over 40lbs just to get the look of Mark David Chapman, the one John Lennon killed.

Years later, Lindsay confirmed in an interview that she dated Jared on and off for years. When questioned, she stated unequivocally that he he was good in bed.

Paris Hilton

Fans weren’t surprised to see the headlines of Jared and the socialite fall in love during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. Sources said it wasn’t the first time they kissed, but it was the first time they were caught on camera together. It was nothing serious, as it was what they called the quintessential Hollywood fling between rock star and high society.

Katharina Damm

In 2011, Jared was with two European supermodels. He was first seen buying coffee in Italy with Serbian model, Nina Senicar, who was rumored to be his latest fling. After a month, Jared was with his alleged girlfriend, Danish supermodel and actress Katharina Damm, whom he was seen having a romantic stroll along the shores of St. Tropez beach.

Their relationship, however, was intermittent and perhaps that was the reason why Jared was seen on multiple occasions with more women.

Lupita Nyong’o

The whole world was thrilled when they saw Jared and Lupita Nyong’o attending numerous Hollywood events together during awards season in 2014. The chemistry between them was so obvious that rumors about them arose. This was made worse by Jared’s acceptance speech on the night of the Independent Spirit Awards, when he received the award for Best Supporting Actor and said, “To my future ex wifeLupita, I’m thinking of you.”

Lupita said that what they had together was something “that goes beyond dating rumors, beyond all of that.” She also said that Jared hugged her a lot and a different kind of intimacy came out of that.

Valery Kaufmann

Even when social media became fashionable and accessible, Jared never used it to post his love life. So it was obvious that most of his fans were unaware that he has been dating Valery Kaufman since 2015 on a very off-and-on basis.

Some people initially doubted the relationship, as she is nearly half his age, but since she has survived to this day, many believe she has found to the love of his life.

Did you already know them?