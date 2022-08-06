It was revealed when the sequel to Cruella with Emma Stone could be filmed

With a total collection of 233.5 million dollars worldwide and by streaming, “cruel” became one of the films of 2021. Starring Emma Stonethe prequel based on the villain of the “101 Dalmatians” It already has a second part confirmed and underway.

“Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He is surely giving it some tweaks. We have to adjust to the always busy schedule of Craig Gillespie Y Emma Stonewhich are worth waiting for. So when they want to start, I’ll be there,” he said. Paul Walter Hauserwho plays Horace in the film.

