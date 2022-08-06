It was revealed when the sequel to Cruella with Emma Stone could be filmed

With a total collection of 233.5 million dollars worldwide and by streaming, “cruel” became one of the films of 2021. Starring Emma Stonethe prequel based on the villain of the “101 Dalmatians” It already has a second part confirmed and underway.

“Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He is surely giving it some tweaks. We have to adjust to the always busy schedule of Craig Gillespie Y Emma Stonewhich are worth waiting for. So when they want to start, I’ll be there,” he said. Paul Walter Hauserwho plays Horace in the film.

According to the actor, the agendas of the director and the protagonist seem to be quite bulky and would be the ones that would hinder the start of filming of the continuation because without the two of them you can’t start filming. Apparently once the script is finished both Gillespie and Stone would define a joint date to start the expected production at some point of 2023.

“cruel It is a character who does not care to like anyone, it is the opposite of what I am, it seems that I am always saying ‘please, please’ looking for approval, “he said at the time Stonewho does not like to play villains but saw much more in this character than just evil.

The second part of “Cruella” is expected to jump in time with Stone and Glenn Close playing the same character at different stages.

Until now, It is unknown who will join the cast or where the sequel will go, which would premiere in 2024 directly on Disney Plus like the first.

One of the lines along which the film could go is in the obsession of cruel by Anita Darling’s puppies, thus taking up the story told in “101 Dalmatians”Disney’s first live-action with Glenn Close as the villaina role that he could play again this time in which the story would jump in time and that would have both versions of cruel.

