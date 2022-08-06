“I’m very proud of her”

Simon Johnson became the first fourth-generation American female wrestler to participate in NXTdevelopment brand of the World WrestlingEntertainment (WWE).

simone She’s daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonwho said he was proud of his daughter’s foray into wrestling.

“Yes, I am very proud of her. Simon Johnsonmy eldest daughter, debuted in WWE for brand development, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. She is Ava Raine“Said the also actor in an interview for the Jimmy Kimmel Live program.

Also Dwayne He spoke of the name chosen by Simone to make himself known in the strings.

“A business name comes from all walks of life. Normally, it’s a mix of everything. It can be what I want to be, what I want to be called or known as, or it can be something the company wants you to be. She represents a fourth generation of professional wrestlers in WWEIt’s the first time that happens. I always like to say that the name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things, but to me it means she’s going to beat up candy asses,” she asserted. Rock.

