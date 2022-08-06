“I sent a Will Smith”: Leo Méndez revealed the fight he had with a man who disrespected his partner

Leo Méndez revealed the fight he had with a man who got lost with his partner in the new episode of “We can talk”where Monserrat Álvarez, Karen Bejarano and Mauricio Jürgensen were also present.

Everything happened after Jean Philippe Cretton asked those present to stand up those who are jealous. The interpreter of “Lady” got up and clarified that he had not been jealous for years, however, when he met his partner, Beatriz Fuentes, he began to feel something strange.

“I consider myself a super confident person, I’m not competing with anyone, I know what I have and period. But I told her that it arouses jealousy in me, like you start asking other things that you didn’t before“, explained Leo Méndez, noting that the problems that have arisen from this manage to solve it with a conversation.

Jean Philippe Cretton then asked him what happens if they are both in a bar or a nightclub and he sees his partner talking to another man.

“It’s already happened… Something happened that doesn’t have to happen to me. Boys, girls who are watching the program, I don’t believe in violence, but I do believe that they can’t be disrespectful in that way,” Leo Mendez warned.

Leo Méndez remembers the time he started fighting out of jealousy

“We were in a zone x with my Bea, enjoying with our friends, everyone having a great time. For 30 seconds I walk around, talking to another person, taking a photo with someone who asked me, and a guy comes from behind and grabs the waist“, he explained.

Beatriz Fuentes told her crush that the subject told her “let’s dance” after harassing her. “It was the gesture he made… I would never do it, less with a person who is with his partner”commented DJ Mendez.

“He still has his hand on his cheek, because an open hand hurts more. I sent myself a Will Smith, like this but very strong, I made an exorcist for his head, because it made me very angry“, hill.

