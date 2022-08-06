Harvard it is among the top 5 universities in the world, according to the QS Top Universities ranking. In this educational institution in the United States, they studied characters such as Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Natalie Portman.

Of course, entering Harvard University as a student is not easy, it is required to have completed high school with excellence and demonstrate knowledge through an exam.

In addition, it is also necessary to take care of the high costs of tuition, health insurance, among others. But exactly How much does it cost to study at Harvard?

As we mentioned, there are various expenses for students. Below we will leave you the list of costs for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tuition: $52,659 dollars

Health insurance: $4,602 dollars

Room: $12,056 dollars

Board: $7,446 dollars

Personal expenses (with books included): $3,500 dollars

Travel expenses (internship): $4,150 dollars

This means that, In total, studying at Harvard University costs $84,413 dollars; that is, around 1 million 688 thousand pesos.

Of course, it is worth clarifying that it is worth every peso, since this university has an enviable infrastructure, which includes:

“The largest academic library system in the world, with 18 million volumes, 180 thousand serial titles, approximately 400 million manuscript articles and 10 million photographs”, mentions QS.

In addition, among Harvard graduates there are “eight presidents of the United States; as well as 108 Olympic medals, Pulitzer prizes, Nobel prizes and Oscar prizes”, the company points out.

