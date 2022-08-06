Here are some adventure titles on HBO Max to this end!





If you liked 'Uncharted: Off the Map' and want to throw it at them again, good news… it's now available to stream on hbo max. As most of you know, it is inspired by the successful video game saga in the company of Nathan Drake and Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. But let us tell you that many more adventure movies await you in the catalog of the platform.

hbo max brings a selection of unmissable adventure movies where you can live exciting moments. In which the constant struggle to find a treasure will transport them to witness adventures of all kinds around the world.

The Golden Compass

We start with two great stars, Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, who come together to star in this film based on the first volume of Philip Pullman’s multi-award winning and successful trilogy, His Dark Materials. THE GOLDEN COMPASS portrays an epic fantasy developed in a parallel world, where science and magic are related on a journey through various worlds, with the aim of rescuing his closest friends and, along the way, saving humanity and closing a rift in the fabric of the universe.

Fly like the Eagle

Continuing with titles that evoke adventures, trips and new experiences, we find this Max Original, where Susan Sarandon, Jake Johnson and JK Simmons star in the comedy about a young man who travels to his late mother’s cabin to complete a series of pending tasks and earn your inheritance. Determined to find the goal, the protagonist will have to go through various situations that will challenge him over and over again.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

If we talk about adventure, action and extreme situations, Dwayne Johnson automatically comes to mind. In this journey, Dwayne plays the stepfather of Sean Anderson, played by Josh Hutcherson, who receives a coded help signal from a mysterious island that is not found on any map. It is a place of strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes, and many awesome secrets. Unable to talk him out of it, Sean’s new stepfather joins him on his adventure. Together, in the company of a helicopter pilot and his daughter, they prepare to discover this place, rescue its lonely inhabitant and escape before earthquakes sink the island and bury its treasures forever.

The Adventures of Tintin

This recommended list closes with a classic of adventure stories. Steven Spielberg presents a film based on Hergé’s comic series on Tintin. An intrepid young reporter whose relentless pursuit of a good story leads him into a world of great adventures. By finding a hidden scroll in a model of the ship “The Unicorn”. Tintin, his loyal dog Milú and Captain Haddock will try to decipher all his mysteries.

So now you have a few doses of adventure for your weekend of movies with HBO Max.




