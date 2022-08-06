“He dedicated a letter to me”: Carlos Sainz made a confession about his relationship with another driver at Red Bull

One of the news prior to the start of the summer break in the premier category of motorsport was the confirmation of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement. The four-time world champion confirmed that he will not continue on the grid for next season. In this sense, an anecdote of Carlos Sainzwho was formed by the team where the German driver achieved his glory.

Vettel was the protagonist of a hegemony that lasted from 2010 to 2014 in Formula 1. By the time of his departure from Red Bull, Carlos Sainz He was a test pilot. This is how the Madrid pilot referred to an episode that marked his perspective regarding the German multi-champion.

Vettel has 53 wins in Formula 1

Carlos Sainz He is a current Ferrari driver and is fifth in the drivers’ world championship. In addition, he achieved his first victory in Formula 1 at the last British Grand Prix. This was how the Spanish pilot highlighted the anecdote in which Sebastian Vettel sent him a letter.

The former Red Bull driver explained that he has a passion for the history of Formula 1 and is one of the most colorful figures in the paddock. Thus, Carlos Sainz confirmed that it is a pilot for whom he feels deep respect.

“I have a lot of respect for Sebastian. He is one of the drivers who will mark an era in Formula 1 regardless of the many titles he has had. He is a pilot, I am going to tell a story and I take advantage of it, ”the Madrid pilot began in an interview with the press.

Vettel retires after featuring in teams like Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari

“I have a special affection for him”

“The day he said goodbye to Red Bull in 2014, I was a simulator driver and he dedicated a letter to me because he thought that the work I did for the simulator, for him and for the team was important,” revealed the Ferrari driver. , who also reported that the gesture of the German pilot was with all the employees of the factory.

“He had the detail of retiring with a personalized letter to each employee. I was up until 4 in the morning adjusting setups for his race in Australia. Since then I have a special affection for him and I have a relationship with him beyond the cameras”, highlighted the rider from Madrid.