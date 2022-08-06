Hailey Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow: the beauty meeting between the masters of the “clean look”

They are twice as old as the other, but Hailey Bieber25, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are two of the most influential exponents of the “star beauty system”. Los Angeles style beauty look, clean and minimal but deluxe, the model and the actress are two perfect representatives of Clean look, that “clean face” aesthetic that reached the peak of its success during the pandemic and shows no sign of waning. Not surprisingly, both have carved out a second career as beauty businesswomen: Hailey Bieber, to whom we owe the main aesthetic trends of the last year, has just launched the brand Rhode Skinwhile Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of the wellness empire Goop, often at the center of criticism. This is why their meeting to talk about beauty is news: it happened a few days ago, when the supermodel invited the actress to her luxurious bathroom as a guest of the YouTube column “Who’s in my bathroom”.

“We both love skincarethat’s why I’m so excited, “Hailey Bieber began before chatting about making a smoothie based on dates, protein powder, banana, almond butter, vanilla milk and chocolate chips:” I love making smoothies in the morning “Gwyneth Paltrow said (her detox regimen also includes smoothies for dinner). The two had never met publicly, but they quickly found a lot in common, besides a passion for skin care. both daughters of art: Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom is actress Blythe Danner, while Hailey Baldwin’s (married Bieber) father is Stephen Badlwin.

“What do you think of nepotism?”, the supermodel asked the actress. “As the daughter of someone inserted in a certain world you have access to opportunities and places that others do not have, so this is unfair, but I must say that once you have taken the first steps, thanks to a privilege, you have to work twice as much as the others and be twice as good as the others, because there will always be someone ready to tell you that you don’t deserve the success you have. “And he added:” No one, especially someone you don’t know, should have the right to negatively affect your path. ” “I really needed to hear that!”, Justin Bieber’s model and wife replied.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s skincare routine

At this point the conversation turned to skincare: Gwyneth Paltrow said to start her beauty routine for the face with theexfoliating Goop’s Instant Glow Exfoliator, which I “leave on the skin while immersed in bath tub“. The second step is the oil:” I’m a fanatic of face oils“ . The last step of her skincare routine is the rich cream Good Genes, perfect for drier skin like yours. Also, like Hailey Bieber and with them all the fans of the most minimal skincare routines and looks clean, loves lip treatments. “If I were to give advice to my younger self, I would ask her to not smoking all those cigarettes and no tanning with baby oil without protection! “he added.

Hailey Bieber’s skincare routine

Hailey Bieber’s skincare routine, as well as her new mini skincare line, revolves around the idea of “skin glazed like a donut” and starts with a frosting effect serum-gel. “I don’t want to go to bed at night without my skin looking like a freshly glazed donut,” explained the model. “I finally get it! Until now I thought the glazed donut had something to do with the sex! “, confessed the actress laughing. After the Glazing Peptide Fluid, rich in peptides and hyaluronic acid with a moisturizing and plumping effect, the second step of the supermodel’s routine involves applying the rich Barrier Restore Cream and finally the lip treatment Peptide Lip Treatment. A skincare routine very similar to the actress’s, as are their beauty philosophies. “It’s very simple, very easy,” said Hailey Bieber. “Very chic!” his guest, thus perfectly describing the philosophy of clean look.