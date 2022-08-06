Get to know the exclusive neighborhood where the mansion that Tom Cruise will buy in London is located

Tom Cruise, American actor and film producer, winner of three Golden Globe Awards, a Saturn Award and an honorary Palme d’Or; has recently been looking for a luxurious Mansion and today we tell you the details. Throughout a career spanning more than four decades, she has starred in commercially successful films that have also been critically acclaimed. He has among his repertoire the action films “Top Gun”, “Days of Thunder” and the “Mission Impossible” saga, among others.

Cruise He is considered one of the highest paid and most influential actors in Hollywood. In 2020, with a net worth of $570 million, Tom Cruise He was rated as the second richest actor in the world by “Forbes” magazine. His films have grossed over $4 billion in the United States and over $10 billion worldwide, making Cruise one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time. Because of this, it is not surprising that he seeks an imposing mansion.

Yes ok Tom Cruise, lived in a luxury hotel room in London, is currently looking for a more permanent residence. The actor is interested in getting a place in the exclusive area of ​​Kensington, near the Royal Kensington Palace. The artist would be looking to pay in the range of $10 million.

The area in which Tom Cruise look for your Mansion, is home to the elegant Kensington Palace Gardens, which has been nicknamed “Billionaires Row”. The area’s gated community offers tight security and is home to prominent billionaire figures. However, the houses there seem to be out of the budget of Cruisewith an average value of $35 million.

Image: New York Habitat

While filming “Mission Impossible” in 2020, Tom Cruise he allegedly lived in a $455,000-a-month penthouse at Corinthia Residences, which was previously owned by the Queen. The artist reportedly also has a Mansion in a gated community in little “Biggin Hill”.