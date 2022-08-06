Get to know the exclusive neighborhood where the mansion that Tom Cruise will buy in London is located

Tom Cruise, American actor and film producer, winner of three Golden Globe Awards, a Saturn Award and an honorary Palme d’Or; has recently been looking for a luxurious Mansion and today we tell you the details. Throughout a career spanning more than four decades, she has starred in commercially successful films that have also been critically acclaimed. He has among his repertoire the action films “Top Gun”, “Days of Thunder” and the “Mission Impossible” saga, among others.

Cruise He is considered one of the highest paid and most influential actors in Hollywood. In 2020, with a net worth of $570 million, Tom Cruise He was rated as the second richest actor in the world by “Forbes” magazine. His films have grossed over $4 billion in the United States and over $10 billion worldwide, making Cruise one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time. Because of this, it is not surprising that he seeks an imposing mansion.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker