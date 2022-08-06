Galilea Montijo confessed that she has a ‘crush’ with Johnny Depp: “I faint if he compensates me”

(Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein – Instagram Photo: @galileamontijo)

After the media trial that faced Johnny Depp against Amber Heard for defamationthe Hollywood star continues to give something to talk about, not only for the appeal recently filed by his ex-wife before the courts of Virginiaalso because Galilea Montijo confessed that if she had to choose a person from all over the world to have a date with, without a doubt, she would choose him.

It was during a broadcast of the program Divine Net where the television presenter was honest about the crush What do you have with the protagonist of Scissorhands (1990), Charlie and the chocolate factory (2016) and the saga from pirates of the caribbean (2003). And it is that she participated in a dynamic of questions and answers where she was questioned about who she would invite to have a date and without thinking twice, she mentioned Depp.

It’s my ‘crush’ since I was a girl, that is, in his first series he was a detective and from there I fell in love with him. My television was black and white, surely, and I don’t know, it’s something that if I see it I faint.

The trial of the actors was broadcast in real time. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

As expected, her colleagues supported her decision, especially Paola Rojas, who joked about compensation of 15 million dollars that the famous interpreter should soon receive because he won the lawsuit he filed against Amber Heard for defamation.

“I faint if he compensates me,” Paola Rojas commented with a laughwhile Daniela Magun praised the driver of Today: “If he saw you he would faint first.”

The Divine Net They continued with the dynamics and it was Natalia Tellez’s turn, who recommended not having dates with celebrities because they can attract so much attention that their meetings can be overshadowed by constant approaches with fans.

Galilea Montijo denied rumors about an alleged feud with Natalia Téllez Photo: Instagram/@galileamontijo

For the band that sees and says: ‘Oh, what a father, Justin Bieber’s wife’… what they are saying is on drugs

“The most bastard karma is dating someone famous, the more famous, wow, how difficult! because you go out on the street, everyone wants photos, everyone is going to take you away if they can, I’m not projecting myself, it’s just fucking * […] heI feel that people who want to hang out with a super famous person don’t understand the dark side of fame, which is uncomfortable, it’s complicated, it’s very difficult”, he added.

During this same dynamic, María José -who attended the program as a special guest- was asked if she had ever been courted by another celebrity and, without going into details, commented that during her time in the artistic medium she had the opportunity to live together with many people, so there were romance intentions.

Getty Images North America: John Lamparski Getty Images South America: Media and Media

However, she recalled that several years ago a renowned Mexican actor wanted to ask her out, but had to reject it because at that time she was very much in love with her boyfriend. Things did not end as she expected and when she ended their relationship she regretted denying herself an opportunity with Jaime Camil.

There was a famous person who threw me the wave and I told him no, later I regretted it… to Jaime Camil. I was dating someone, the truth is that even if the character arrives, when you are in love, well, that person does not enter. Already after you break up with that person you already say ‘agh’. Jaime, I love you.

KEEP READING:

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo recreated a photo of JLo and Ben Affleck from bed

Tania Rincón revealed that her meeting with Luz María was not pleasant: “A lack of respect”

Ana de la Reguera confessed that she suffered harassment at the beginning of her career: “The doors were closed to me”