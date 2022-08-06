From Tom Cruise to Robert Downey Jr.: this is the salary of the stars for their new movies

It is not a novelty that movie stars charge huge sums of money for their performances. Although they can do masterful work, there are actors / actresses who will see higher figures in their bank account.

Brent Langsubmitted an exclusive report to Variety detailing the stars’ (approximate) salaries for their new projectswhether they are movies on the way or those that just (or not yet) start their production work.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker