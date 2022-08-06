From Tom Cruise to Robert Downey Jr.: this is the salary of the stars for their new movies

It is not a novelty that movie stars charge huge sums of money for their performances. Although they can do masterful work, there are actors / actresses who will see higher figures in their bank account.

Brent Langsubmitted an exclusive report to Variety detailing the stars’ (approximate) salaries for their new projectswhether they are movies on the way or those that just (or not yet) start their production work.

The first on the list prepared by Variety (as expected) is Tom Cruise. The actor who recently turned 60 leads the ranking with his most recent work, the tank of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the 1986 film was presented at the end of May and since then it has not stopped generating income, currently amassing more than a billion dollars. Thanks to his contract, Cruise will see that his account will basically receive the budget of a movie, $100 million dollars. This is striking, since years ago the biggest blockbuster stars pocketed at most $20 million dollars. Times change and amounts are updated, although in an exorbitant way.

Show me the money!

Part of the new salaries is due to the presence of streaming platformsthese new channels for the dissemination of movies and series have meant a lot to the stars, since they showed that they can pay huge salaries, equaling or surpassing a production company or studio with a track record. To better exemplify the third star on the list, Leonardo Dicaprio. The Oscar winner is working with Martin Scorsese for Killer of the Flower Moon, an exclusive film from Apple TV Plus. The company will pay Leo the whopping sum of $30 million dollars.

Following in the line of $30 million, appears Brad Pitt. The Oscar winner will be under the command of Joseph Kosinski to star in a drama Formula One. For this job, Brad will get $30 million. Before Brad and Leo, he appears Will Smith. The actor who was on everyone’s lips for the slap at the Oscars, takes $35 million for the new adaptation of emancipation.

Netflix is ​​not far behindsince he used from his coffers $20 million to pay to Chris Hemsworth for the long-awaited sequel to Extraction. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also has her place in the ranking. The young actress will receive a payment of $10 million for his participation in Enola Holmes 2.

For Fast X, Vin Diesel will receive 20 million.

The ranking also does not forget the stars of Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan’s new film have gathered a huge number of stars and among the best paid we find Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Y Matt Damonall with $4 million salary.

Last but not least, Anya-Taylor Joy appears. The actress who is at the height of her career will receive $1.8 million dollars for her participation in Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

This is the full list compiled by Variety:

