Dua Lipa, in the wake of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in her possible and rumored new project | Present

The border between cinema and music is becoming more and more blurred for the great international stars who are following the example of many other women who dedicated themselves to both arts with notable success. Some of the most recent to walk that path have been Lady Gaga or Ariana Grande and the next one to follow in her wake seems to be Dua Lipa.

The London singer had already confirmed in recent weeks her first projects in the seventh art. First composing and starring in Argylle with Henry Cavill and then playing a small role in Barbie as we told you in LOS40.

Now comes the turn of the rumours. The same ones who place Gaga as Harley Quinn for the Joker sequel place Dua Lipa in the DC universe at the hands of Warner becoming the witch Zatanna. The debut of the artist will come from the hand of director Matthew Vaughn and it seems that her representatives are knowing how to move when it comes to placing her star in the Hollywood industry.

To see Dua Lipa surrounded by the famous Barbie dolls, we will have to wait until the summer of 2023, but her debut on the big screen will be this same 2022, still without a confirmed date.

Zatanna at the moment has not been confirmed as her next official step and we will have to wait because we are talking about a role that could require a greater commitment if her box office performance is good as it would be with the Argylle trilogy.

Because to all this we must add the third studio album in which the British has been working throughout the year and which is already 50% completed. An album from which she has promised a surprising sound that perhaps is not what her fans could expect.

There is no doubt that more and more artists are prepared to enhance their more business side by mastering different performing arts or even other sectors such as fashion and cosmetics. Empires being built around names like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and soon also Dua Lipa.

Will the English star be the new Hollywood star to conquer the big screen in the coming years?