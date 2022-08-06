Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio was labeled in Hollywood as an actor with poor hygiene?

The easiest and most logical thing is to blame the hormones. When you are young and still developing there is a whole revolution in the body that sometimes takes a little longer to stabilize for some people. Also, we can say that the weather can be a great ally and, at the same time, the worst of our enemies. A third reason can be attributed to the fact that some perspire more than others, especially if they refuse to use products such as deodorants and other types of cologne.

The truth is that a long time has passed, to be precise, 26 years since the premiere of the film Romeo and Juliet. This movie is the one that took a young Leonardo Dicaprio to be considered one of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood and at a very young age. However, there are certain memories that cloud everything good that an artist can give, because the actor was once again at the center of the comments regarding his participation in the film and not precisely because of his great performance, but because of a sad anecdote that more than two decades is still very present in the actress Miriam Margolyes.

Recently, the interpreter who gave life to the nana of the character of Juliet, revealed on the show this morning that DiCaprio he stood out for everything, except for being one of the cleanest actors in the cast. He even accused it of giving off a rather unpleasant smell, and this episode, which seemed to be forgotten, once again surprised all viewers and became a topic discussed by Internet users.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo and Juliet.

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico,” the actress said. Although she immediately tried to modify her statement and attributed the situation to the young age of the actor: “Guys…and he was very young at the time…they are like that,” he added but he had already unleashed a new bomb.

This is not the first time that the star of The wolf of Wall Street he is noted for his little fondness for personal hygiene. In fact, he himself has revealed on several occasions that as a contribution to the planet he only bathes twice a week, in addition to the fact that he does not use deodorant because he considers it harmful to nature. A more respectable life choice for which he tries to contribute with ecological awareness. We hope that these sayings do not overshadow the undisputed talent and versatility of an actor who can give it all.