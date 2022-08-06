Diario Extra – Jennifer López and Ben Affleck prepare a mega-wedding with all their friends and family

shows

The international press does not stop reporting the acts of love between the media couple made up of the 53-year-old singer and actress Jennifer López and the 48-year-old actor Ben Affleck.

What is new is that they are preparing a mega party to celebrate their marriage with all their friends and family. “After marrying in July in an intimate and low-key ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hired famed luxury event planner Colin Cowie to plan their wedding reception.

According to a source from The New York Post, the couple will not skimp on the big celebration that should bring together friends and family at Affleck’s luxurious 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The celebration should take place in the coming weeks, according to the publication. Cowie is responsible for the most iconic parties in Hollywood and New York. His clients also include Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez. Cowie creates events for clients with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $25 million.

A source also said that initially Lopez and Affleck’s wedding party would be a multi-day event. That remains to be seen. The couple’s guests include the actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and J-Lo’s co-star on the now defunct series “Shades of Blue”, Drea de Matteo.