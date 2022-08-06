Cristiano Ronaldo, after many no the last resort is Sporting

It is a real déjà vu what you are experiencing at United since when Cristiano Ronaldo , less than a year after his return, he made it known that he wanted to leave the club with which he still has a year of contract. In the film incredibly similar to the one already seen last August and experienced as a shock by the fans of the Juventus , this time, however, it is United and its fans who play the part of those who risk being dumped against their will. The five times Ballon d’Or is adamant, he wants to play there Champions and improve those records that in his head are like an obsession. The problem is that, at the moment, the man paid to please every whim of him, the very powerful agent Jorge Mendes , has not yet been able to find an accommodation that can suit his client’s case. He is working hard the good Jorge, between meetings, dinners, phone calls and travels. Until now, however, the answer has always been the same: “ No thank you “. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Barcelona and finally Atletico Madrid: none of these teams wanted to open the doors to CR7 .

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Mendes, however, does not give up and in the last few weeks he has been working on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon, the club where the Portuguese grew up. There are contacts, but the negotiation remains complicated. The person concerned, at the moment, does not express himself. To speak, however, are his gestures. Already the lack of attendance at the tour in Thailand and Australia, justified by unspecified “familiar reasonsi », had been a eloquent message of rupture. Upon United’s return to England, CR7 joined the squad and was on the pitch for the first time on Sunday, in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Even there, however, it seemed listlessalmost impertinent. So much so that in the following hours a video became viral among the Red Devils supporters in which he was seen passing the ball backwards four times in less than 10 seconds, with touches bordering on irritating. To infuriate more Ten Hag it was, however, what happened next: Cristiano has left the stadium while the team was still playing and the coach defined “unacceptable” his behavior. The paradox, however, is another. With the injury of Martial, CR7 is the only center forward in the squad. So, despite a separated situation at home, the Dutch coach could be forced to field him at the center of the attack in the Premier League debut against the Brighton scheduled for tomorrow. So much so that, speaking at the conference, he tried to throw water on the fire, defining CR7 “an extraordinary striker“And specifying that he is”very happy that he is part of the team“.