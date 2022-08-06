Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to her

This is how Johnny Depp transformed for the tape “Minamata” 0:39

(CNN) — Actress Christina Ricci grew up in Hollywood and learned many life lessons from her fellow celebrities, including, she says, what homosexuality was.

Speaking to Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, the “Yellowjackets” actress said Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to her “in the simplest terms” during a phone call when he was filming “Mermaids” with Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder.

“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And they said, ‘Oh well, it could be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t get what that is,'” Ricci recalled in the interview. “And I was in the Winona trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how to (explain it).’ So she put me on the phone with Johnny, and Johnny explained it to me.”

Ricci said that he was 9 years old at the time and that Depp explained the term to him “very naturally”.

“He said, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,'” Ricci said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Cohen joked that he didn’t know why Ryder enlisted Depp’s help “when you’ve got Cher in the trailer next door.”

Ricky laughed. “I know, we should have run over there.”

“Yellowjackets” was nominated for seven Emmy Awards last month, including best drama. Ricci was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.