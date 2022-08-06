Bungou Stray Dogs reveals a new trailer for its fourth season — Kudasai

During the event Crunchyroll Expo 2022 new details were revealed for the fourth season of the anime adaptation of the manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, Bungou Stray Dogs. The revealed information included a new promotional video and image, confirming that the premiere is scheduled for January 2023 in Japan.

Kafka Asagiri Y Sango Harukawa they started publishing the manga through the magazine Young Ace from the publisher Kadokawa in December 2012, where it is still in publication with twenty-two compilation volumes published to date.

Multiple novelizations have sprung from the franchise, but the most important medium has continued to be the anime adaptation, with the first season produced by the studios. BONES and issued in two parts in Spring-2016 (April-June) Y Fall-2016 (October-December). a movie titled Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple was released in March 2018, followed by a third season of the anime in Spring-2018 (April-June). Thus, the anime adaptation adds a total of thirty-six episodes to date.

voice cast

Yuuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima.

as Atsushi Nakajima. Mamoru Miyano like Osamu Dazai.

like Osamu Dazai. Sumire Morohoshi as Kyouka Izumi.

as Kyouka Izumi. Kenshō Ono as Ryūnosuke Akutagawa.

as Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. Kishou Taniyama as Chuuya Nakahara.

Production team

Takuya Igarashi (Soul Eater, Ouran Koukou Host Club, Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios BONES .

(Soul Eater, Ouran Koukou Host Club, Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios . Yōji Enokido (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ouran Koukou Host Club, FLCL, Redline) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ouran Koukou Host Club, FLCL, Redline) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Nobuhiro Arai (Hitsugi no Chaika, Sakura Kakumei: Hanasaku Otome-tachi) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

Bungou Stray Dogs Synopsis

Having been kicked out of the orphanage and on the brink of starvation, Atsushi Nakajima meets some men. They are both members of the Armed Detective Agency who are said to be able to solve any incident, even those that the police and military dare not investigate. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission. In the city of Yokohama there are people who bear the name of great literary masters and who have unusual powers linked to their name. This is the beginning of the battle between the mysterious powers of the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia.

Font: Crunchyroll

(c)朝霧カフカ・春河35/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/文豪ストレイドッグス製作委員会