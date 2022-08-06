Berterame clarified why he chose Monterrey over AmericaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The possibility that German Berterame join the ranks of America was latent, although in the race he crossed Monterrey, a club that in his opinion offered better conditions to stand out.

The Argentine striker pointed out that he had to make “difficult decisions in such a short time”, although hand in hand with his family he declined for the offer of the northern institution, which he placed among the “greats of Mexico”.

“I lean more towards Rayados, because of the way it is as an institution. I leaned this way because of the help of the family and that’s why I leaned this way. I saw myself with more goals in Monterrey, to put it in some way”, He commented in an interview with Fox Sports Radio.

with your arrival Víctor Manuel Vucetich has an attack that promises a lotalthough Berterame did not want to advance the eve of playing alongside Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre, since it will be the strategist who decides how he will align.

“Now, Rodrigo Aguirre has started to be with him with the group and to be training at 100%. Hopefully the possibility will be given at some point, although that is already a decision of the coaching staff”, he commented.

So far, Monterrey is the highest scoring team in the 2022 Apertura with 12 accumulated goals, of which only one is from Berterame.