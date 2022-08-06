Apple TV + stays with ‘Causeway’, the military movie starring Jennifer Lawrence

Related news

AppleTV+ continues to expand its list of high-profile original feature films with Causewaya movie directed by Lila Neugebauer (The assistant) and starring Jennifer Lawrence (don’t look up) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train).

Formerly known under the title Red, White and Waterthe production of Apple Original Films in collaboration with IAC Films, Excellent Cadaver and A24 does not yet have an official release date, but will hit theaters and the platform’s catalog at the end of 2022.

An intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to fit in

The official synopsis of Causeway presents the story of a American soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) who is seriously injured in combat in Afghanistan. The protagonist decides to return home after the war, where she will do everything possible to recover and adapt to a new life.

The feature film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders, and Jennifer Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Additionally, Lila Neugebauer serves as director and executive producer.

Lawrence also has the movie running on Apple TV + bad-bloodin which he will reunite with Adam McKay after don’t look up. The film will show another version of the rise and fall of the controversial Elizabeth Holmes, which we recently saw in the miniseries The Dropoutnominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

