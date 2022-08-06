Anne Hathaway shines in a minidress and pink Valentino platforms

Anne Hathaway is living the fashion dream of Andy Sachs. And far from fiction, with each look that has been revealed in this 2022, the actress has become the style reference of the year, because if there were still doubts about said preamble, with the set of pink mini dress, platforms and matching bag that she wore during the haute couture catwalk of valentine for the season of Autumn Winter 2022/2023, finishes confirming what was already an imminent fact: the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada it’s a fashion icon of our generation.

From the Spain Square in Rome, the italian house a new era begins at the hands of its creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Labrinth has been the musician in charge of enlivening the collection, and some of the celebrities most relevant of today have come together to celebrate the beauty of the creations of the Italian fashion designer. Among them were Ariana DeBose, Naomi Campbell and Andrew Garfield; in addition to style prescribers such as Caro Daur and Leonnie Hanne.

How could it be otherwise? the actress, Anne Hathaway, She was one of the guests who managed to captivate the most with her presence.

Anne Hathaway defines the Barbiecore trend with a pink minidress and platforms