Anne Hathaway celebrates anniversary of “The devil wears fashion” with criticism of the repeal of the right to abortion

Andy Sachs is still present in the hearts of fans of “The Devil Wears Fashion” (2006) and Anne Hathaway He is very aware of it. That is why on a new anniversary of the premiere of the tape that starred alongside Mery Streep and Emily Blunt, dedicated a post on his Instagram account to celebrate the film.

The actress uploaded a series of photos sharing several of the looks with which she stood out in the film, giving life to the assistant of the demanding Miranda Priestly, editor of Runway magazine. In a first part of her message, Anne Hathaway highlights the work of Patricia Field, the designer behind her outfit in “The devil wears fashion”.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield. She gave us the most incredible, iconic, joyous outfits that somehow still hold up 16 years later.”he expressed.

Then, he did not miss the opportunity to highlight that the tape narrated a story starring powerful female characters and in a country that recognized the right to abortion, which was eliminated by the US Supreme Court a few days ago. Anne Hathaway joined the celebrities and public figures who have protested this setback for a right that she had governed since 1973.

“I am amazed at the fact that the young female characters in this film built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health”Anne Hathaway wrote.

See Anne Hathaway’s Post Celebrating “The Devil Wears Fashion”

