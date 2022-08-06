Amber Heard files appeal to trial; Johnny Depp responds to him – El Financiero

Amber Heard notified the Fairfax County Circuit Courtin Virginia, this Thursday that he will appeal the verdict that granted him 10.35 million dollars to her ex-husband Johnny Depp after a media trial for defamation.

After six weeks of going to court, the actress of Aquaman filed this request shortly after Judge Penney Azcarate denied his request to annul the trial due to a problem with one of the jury members.

“We consider that the court made mistakes that prevented a fair verdict consistent with the Fifth Amendment (constitutional). Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” a Heard spokesperson said in a statement. “We realize that the application filed today will unleash bonfires on Twitter, there are steps that must be taken to ensure equality and justice”.

Most of the testimony focused on Heard’s accusations that he had been physically and sexually abused by Depp on more than a dozen occasions. Depp insisted that never hit Heard and that she was actually the abuser.

Johnny Depp’s response to the appeal

Through a spokesman, Johnny Depp – who has dedicated time to his music career with the release of the album 18– responded to the request of his ex-partner stating that the legal team is sure that the verdict will continue.

“The jury heard the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant was the one who defamed Mr. Depp on multiple occasions,” he said. Let us remember that the charges against Heard arose as a result of an opinion piece published in 2018. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand”, he added.

However, it had already been pointed out that, if appealed, Heard would have to post a bond for the full amount of damages you owe at 6 percent annual interest. Previously, her lawyer stated that she did not have sufficient resources.

*With AP information.