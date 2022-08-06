Alone with Chris Evans, who is more box office in history than Tom Cruise

Gentle and calm. that’s right Chris Evans in view of Clarionin the -brief- interview by Zoom, on the occasion of the premiere of the gray manthe Netflix movie that continues to be among the most watched on the platform, and which, it has already been said, is the most expensive in the history of the streaming giant: 200 million dollars.

No wonder they called him. For example, his name is part of the ten highest-grossing performers in history, counting the amount of millions of dollars that his films have raised all over the planet. How much are we talking about? Of US$ 11,110 million, and it is seventh, well above Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth, for example.



The former Captain America movies grossed $11.1 billion. Clarin Archive Photos

Already in 2016 the magazine Forbes He considered him the most profitable actor in Hollywood, above other colleagues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson.

Evans owes the brothers a lot Joe and Anthony Russowho directed it in The return of the first avengereither Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), the second solo film for Captain America. And he gets along very well with the directors of the last two of the avengers where, of course, they also directed it.



In “The Gray Man” he is an evil sadist who enjoys torture. “I was surprised that they offered me the role,” he told Clarín.

But for the gray man they chose him not to be a hero, quite the opposite.

Loquacious, Chris wears a very open shirt that allows you to see certain tattoos on his chest. From his neck hangs a chain with an equally golden medal, and a light blue jacket.



Smiling on the red carpet for “The Gray Man” in Berlin. “Ryan (Gosling) is serious about hand-to-hand combat,” he said. Reuters photo

And no, he doesn’t have the mustaches of the evil Lloyd Hansen from the new film, but he directly has a fairly bushy beard.

-Chris, were you surprised that the Russo brothers offered you the role of villain?

Yes, I was surprised. I had a very humble and grateful acceptance of the role. You know, I don’t get to play these roles often. And I felt very comfortable doing it with the Russos, because I trust them completely. And they are very willing to collaborate and talk about basically anything. So yeah, I jumped at the chance.



With Buzz Lightyear, to whom he lent his voice in the animated film “Lightyear”, which after going through theaters is now available on Disney +. AP Photo

In the gray man is a terrible former agent who worked for the CIA, to whom a not too benevolent manager (Rege-Jean Pageof Bridgerton) gives him an undercover assignment: find a chip that another ex-agent Sierra has (the character played by Ryan Gosling). And, if necessary, delete it. Lloyd Hansen enjoys torturing, and would kill a child.

-Can you tell me what is the best thing about playing such a bad guy?

-Well, you know, a bad guy doesn’t think he’s a bad guy, right? So I guess it’s not a matter of thinking you’re a bad guy. It’s about thinking that you’re a nice guy, that you’re just not weighed down by social norms and decorum.



When he filmed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” he met brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who now directed it again.

-And what is the most complicated or difficult when in an action scene you have to fight hand-to-hand?

-Well, things with Ryan (Gosling) are difficult, because he is serious in hand-to-hand combat. And if you don’t block that punch, he might hit you, so… My fight with Ryan in the movie is mostly at a fountain. So we were wet, we were tired, we were cold. The elements made it somewhat difficult.

Much of his career, which has branched out with movies like Between knives and secretseither ghostedwhere he returned to work with Ana de Armas as in the gray man, he owes it to being one of the Avengers. And in 2018 Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and he got together, but to get the same tattoo.



The members of “Avengers: Endgame” who left their footprints at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Five got the logo tattooed. Photo EFE

-Chris, where do you have the Avengers logo tattooed?

-Oh, where do I have the Avengers tattoo? Well, I’m not going to tell you that, am I? No. That’s just so I know…

With Shakira?



Shakira, at halftime of the Super Bowl, in 2020. Is she now after Chris Evans? Reuters Photo

Meanwhile, the rumors about an alleged romance with Shakira flare up, now that the Colombian singer traveled to Los Angeles with her children, and Evans has a mansion of more than three and a half million dollars there. But since the actor actually resides in Boston…

at the premiere of Lightyear, where Chris voices the lead character in the Pixar cartoon, they confronted him directly. “What if I would go out with Shakira? Are you trying to hook me up with her? Answering that would be too much for the camera,” he joked.



Filming “An exceptional gift”, in 2016, he met his last partner, the comedian Jenny Slate. They lasted just over a year.

He already told Jimmy Fallon on his TV show that he wouldn’t hesitate to ask out… another singer of Latin origin: Camila Cabello (25). He did it, too, shortly after the Cuban broke her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

It is that he has been single for five years, when in 2017 he broke up with his last girlfriend, the comedian Jenny Slate. They met on the set of an exceptional gift in 2016, and the relationship did not prosper much.

Anyway, Chris Evans is far from missing Captain America, if he continues to play the characters with so much adrenaline that keep him at the top of the highest grossing in history.