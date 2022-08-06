A mod turns Minecraft into the Hyrule of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Minecraft It continues to enjoy immense popularity even as the years go by, a situation that has allowed different users to put in hours of work to create some mods that undoubtedly get more juice out of it. It is precisely for this reason that 2 modders created an impressive map inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This is what Hyrule looks like in Minecraft

As you surely remember, it was last year when a talented modder built the entire map for the latest installment of The Legend of Zelda in Minecraft surprising all its users.

Now, there have been a couple of fans who wanted to continue with the idea, and in another map (created by the Grazzy mod) they added more elements that complete the experience. We are referring to a functional Sheikah Slate, the famous towers and various other elements for version 1.19. of Minecraft.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, this mod in the popular game allows you to use a large number of objects that Link has in the title for the Nintendo Switch, so it will be a great opportunity for you to explore and enjoy every moment.

It’s worth mentioning that the data pack was created by modders Craiy and Joris, who also added the Bokoblin camps, all to fight those creatures and keep their clubs.

On the other hand, you will also be able to create stairs that allow you to climb the Sheikah towers to obtain the famous tablet and, once with it, use some abilities such as magnesis to move metal blocks and even use remote bombs, among others.

If you want to know how you can try this interesting mod, we suggest you visit this link to know all the details.

What do you think of the work done by the modders? Tell us in the comments.

