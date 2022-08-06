A Latin touch on MTV

MADRID (EFE).—The next edition of the Video Music Awards (VMA) of the MTV network, scheduled for August 28 in New Jersey, will have a marked Latin flavor due to the performances of the Colombian J Balvin and the Brazilian Anitta.

Who was the first Latin artist to reach number 1 on the Spotify world list will debut in these famous awards and will do so precisely with the success that has taken her to the top, “Envolve”, and before the unknown of whether It will also win one of the awards, the Best Latin Video.

In that category, he will face Balvin, who had already performed at the 2019 VMAs in the company of Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and who returns in this edition to perform his song “Nivel de perreo” in collaboration with Colombian Ryan Castro.

The gala, as announced yesterday by its organizers, will also feature the Americans Marshmello and Khalid, who will jump together on stage at the Prudential Center to present the song “Numb” live for the first time, as well as their compatriots from the band Panic! At The Disco, which will play the song “Viva Las Vengeance”.

This year Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the list of candidates in seven categories, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles, with six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, all of them with five.

Among the applicants will also be Madonna, the most awarded in the history of MTV with 20 awards, who has also become the only person nominated in each of the five decades in which the VMAs have been held, whose ceremony this year is will broadcast live to more than 170 countries.