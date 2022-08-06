A Latin touch on MTV

MADRID (EFE).—The next edition of the Video Music Awards (VMA) of the MTV network, scheduled for August 28 in New Jersey, will have a marked Latin flavor due to the performances of the Colombian J Balvin and the Brazilian Anitta.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker