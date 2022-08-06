8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try

We recommend 8 new applications from the Play Store that are very worthwhile.

Yes, like me, you are one of those who usually go around the Google Play Store looking for new free applications of all kinds for your Android mobileyou are in the right place because today we have selected for you top 8 apps that have recently hit the google app store.

Within this collection you will find apps as useful as Document ReaderHP Smart Printer, Superflower VPN or Profile Tracker.

Document Reader

The first new application on Google Play that we come to recommend is Document Reader, a complete file reader Compatible with a wide variety of formats such as PDF, DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, TXT, JPG or PNG, among others.

In addition, Document Reader also allows you bookmark the most important documents to access them faster and create lists with the files you consult most frequently.

Document Reader is an application totally free, with ads, but no in-app purchaseswhich you can download directly from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Download free Document Reader: PDF, DOC, XLS

Pixi Photo Grid Collage Maker

Pixi Photo Grid Collage Maker is a simple application with which you can create your own photo collages and add text, stickers, GIFs and even music to them.

This app puts at your disposal 300+ collage layoutseach of which can contain a maximum of 12 photos.

In addition, Pixi Photo allows you to save the collages you create in high resolution and *share them via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Pixi Photo Grid Collage Maker Free Download

HP Smart Printer

With HP Smart Printer you can print whatever file you have saved on your terminal without the need to download or install drivers, since this app is compatible with more than 7,500 printer models from a wide range of manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, Samsung, Xerox, Toshiba or Ricoh, among others.

But that’s not all, because this application also allows you scan, edit and print any document quickly and easily. In addition, the documents that you scan with HP Smart Printer can also be save to your cloud storage service or share them via messaging apps or email.

HP Smart Printer is a completely free app with ads that gives you the ability to remove ads and unlock all its features contracting one of its three subscription modalities:

Monthly: €11.99 per month

Biannual: €29.99 every 6 months

Forever: a one-time payment of €46.99

Free Download HP Smart Printer: Mobile Print

BMI Calculator Body Health

As its name suggests, BMI Calculator Body Health is a free app with which you can calculate your BMI (Body Mass Index) after providing a series of data such as your weight or height.

Once you have calculated your BMI, this application will provide you with a series of Useful tips to improve your fitness and overall health.

Download free BMI Calculator Body Health

super flower vpn

Superflower VPN is a free and unlimited VPN with which you can safely browse the internet without being tracked and enjoy multimedia content from platforms such as YouTube or Netflix that are not available in your country.

Superflower VPN has servers in a wide variety of countries around the world such as Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom, United States or Canada.

Download Superflower VPN for free

MyCleanerPal

MyCleanerPal is a simple but complete free tool thanks to which you will be able to free up storage space on your terminaloptimize its performance by controlling the use of the CPU and avoiding overheating and improve their autonomy.

Free Download MyCleanerPal-Booster&Clean

Flower, Plant Identifier App

The last new application in the Play Store that you should try is Flower, Plant Identifier App, a free app that will allow you to identify, in a matter of seconds, any plantview detailed information about it and know all the care you need.

In addition, with this application you can also create your own plant collections and set up smart notifications that They will notify you when you have to water your plantsso that, in this way, you do not forget to do it.

Free Download Flower, Plant Identifier App