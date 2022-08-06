5 exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor

We women go through three key moments in our lives that punish pelvic floor. These are pregnancy, vaginal delivery and menopause. In addition, when there is a certain overweight, the internal muscles of this intimate area exert extra pressure that can harm it.

As these muscles weaken, the risk of urine loss is greater at any age. If you’ve ever coughed or even laughed and felt like urine was going to leak out, it’s because these muscles aren’t as strong as they should be. Young women are increasingly suffering from these symptoms and therefore kegel exercises, are recommended for all women, whatever their age, to protect and improve the pelvic muscles. In addition, a weak intimate musculature also causes problems in sexual relations or an increased risk of prolapse (descent of organs from the pelvic cavity) with age.

What are the pelvic floor muscles?

The pelvic floor muscles They make up the lower part of the pelvis and support the pelvic organs. They are the muscles you would use to stop the stream of urine or prevent passing gas or having a bowel movement. They are also the muscles that can be contracted (tightened) during an orgasm.

Kegel exercises

The kegel exercises They help strengthen and protect the pelvic floor muscles. As a consequence, we will control or prevent incontinence; helps support the pelvic organs (uterus, bladder, and bowel) which helps reduce incontinence and pain; helps relax the vaginal muscles, which is helpful if you have pain during intercourse, during pelvic exams, or both, and helps reduce pelvic pain. Below we present the 5 Kegel exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor.

1. Breathe with the abdomen

Lie on your back and put a thick book on your abdomen. Rest your arms on the mat, in a relaxed position.

Inhale through your nose and draw the air into your belly. Hold for a few seconds and release the air little by little through your mouth, contracting your abdomen.

2. Mobilize the area while you expel the air

Remove the book and open your arms in a cross. In this position, she takes a breath as in the previous exercise but, when it comes to releasing it, she raises her knees and takes them to the side.

Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

3. Elevate the pelvis

Lie on a soft foam ball with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. The ball should be pressed under your sacrum.

Keep your arms by your sides and slowly lift your pelvis up, releasing the ball.

Raise your pelvis by squeezing your buttocks and bringing your navel toward your back.

Keep your legs steady and your feet flat on the ground. Lower slowly and repeat 10 times.

4. Controlled contractions

Get on all fours, with your forearms on the ground so that you can comfortably rest your forehead on your hands.

Separate the knees a little and relax the trunk.

Squeeze your abdomen, pulling your navel toward your back, feeling your pelvic area “go up” and contract at the same time.

Hold this contraction for a count of 8, relax and repeat the movement 10 times.

5. “Connecting” the abdomen

Lie on your stomach with one leg bent to the side. Rest your head on your arms and relax your back.

Now squeeze your buttocks and contract your abdomen at the same time, exaggerating your navel towards your back.

You should feel your belly lift slightly off the ground with each contraction.

Relax and repeat 10 times.





