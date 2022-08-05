Where to see the complete saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ with Vin Diesel? – Movie News

Where can you see the complete saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ with Vin Diesel? Don’t worry, here we tell you everything you need to know to binge-watch the movies starring Vin Diesel from the same streaming platform

If you are a fan of powerful cars and the humor that they leave in full drag, surely you will never get tired of watching the saga of Fast and Furious. That’s why we have excellent news for you: now you can see all the movies of the successful franchise in Star Plusincluding Fast & Furious 9 and Fast & Furious 8, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) shows us the true value of family.



The ninth installment, which also featured performances by Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, was released in theaters last year and is now the streaming platform has added the complete saga to its catalog for you to enjoy a marathon weekend.

Go warming up engines because the tenth film is in development.



The first film in the saga was released 21 years ago and, since then, sequels have not stopped being released that continue to delight their fandom. Fast X is the upcoming film directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. It is the sequel to fast and furious 9representing the eleventh installment of the franchise, starring Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Sung Kang.

But how did it all start? The first installment, which also starred Paul Walker and which you can see at Star Plus, is located in the city of Los Angeles. Car racer and ex-con Dominic Toretto (Diesel) becomes the prime suspect in a series of high-end carjackings that take place at night. Officer Brian O’Conner (Walker) must infiltrate the world of illegal racing, and specifically Toretto’s trusted group, to obtain proof that he is guilty and arrest him.

However, we already know how the story continues. Racing becomes too alluring for Brian, and he begins to lose suspicion of Toretto and fall in love with his sister, Mia (Brewster). Once you have earned the trust of the racer, you must decide which side your allegiance falls on: the side of the illegal racing world or the side of the law. This was the plot that sparked one of Hollywood’s most popular franchises, one that continues.



Why don’t you prepare a delicious snack and settle into the most comfortable armchair you have to spend the rest of the day watching the more than 10 movies of Fast and furious who came to Star Plus?