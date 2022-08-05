When and where to watch the NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars live?

Enjoy the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars through the ESPN and Star+ platforms

This Thursday begins the preseason of the NFL with the match between las vegas raiders Y jacksonville jaguars. The duel is special for all lovers of American football as it is the first match since Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams played on February 13.

The first match of the preseason 2022 of the NFL made by Jaguars Y raiders you can enjoy it for ESPN Y Star+. The match will be played at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

For the new season of NFL, Las Vegas They boast a renewed team, mainly at the management level, with Sandra Douglass Morgan as the new president, Dave Ziegler named general manager, and Josh McDaniels as the new head coach.

“We’re really excited to have all three of them at the top of the chain of command,” said owner Mark Davis.

The Raiders and Jaguars will meet at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, to kick off the NFL preseason. Getty Images

For her part, Douglass Morgan, the first black woman president of a team in the NFLnoted that she is very excited to be part of the organization of the raiders and excited to reach the top of the championship.

“It’s an amazing machine that runs smoothly and we can’t wait for the season to start. People are excited and ready for the campaign,” she stated.

Secondly, jacksonville jaguars He’s also made a number of moves, including signing veteran kicker Elliott Fry and releasing rookie Andrew Mevis, who mistakenly missed three field goal attempts during the training camp warmup, including one that hit the former Los Angeles head coach. Dallas Cowboys, Dave Campo.

We invite you to enjoy the opening match of the preseason of the NFL Come in las vegas raiders and jacksonville Jaguars by ESPN Y Star+ this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX).