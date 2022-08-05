Was there romance or not? Emma Watson (finally) clarifies if she was romantically involved with Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter’ – Movie News

The relationship between Tom Felton and Emma Watson is the best ‘Harry Potter’ fan fiction ever written. We tell you if there really was a romance between these two British actors.

In fiction we loved the relationship between Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), they even showed us the kiss (very difficult to record) that the fandom had waited for 10 years in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Nevertheless, what we always wanted in real life was that Tom Felton and Emma Watson ended up together, because the rumors suggested that there was something more than a friendship. In the reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwartsthe actors finally clarified if there was a romance or not.

“Emma and I have always loved each other”Felton declared, while recalling the moment when someone from the production told him that Emma was attracted to him: “I think I was in makeup and someone came to me and was like, ‘Yeah, she’s in love with you.'”.

Someone from the ‘Harry Potter’ production told Tom that Emma had a crush on him.



For her part, Emma confessed in the special that, like every girl enraptured by her first love, she checked every day if Felton’s number appeared on the call. “If he was on the call, then it was going to be an amazing day.”recalled the also protagonist of little women.

The actress even shared the specific moment when she had fallen in love with her co-star. “I walked into the classroom where they tutored us and the task was to draw what we thought God looked like, and what Tom drew was a girl with a cap on a skateboard”Emma continued, “I don’t know, I just fell in love”.

With such statements, it is normal to think that there was something between them, especially if we remember that in 2019 they appeared together in some Instagram posts. Nevertheless, Emma broke the hearts of fans:

Nothing romantic ever happened between the two of us […] He was three years older than me and looked like his little sister. We just love each other.

Tom and Emma reappeared together in 2019 and the internet speculated about a love relationship between them.



Tom Felton told the same story, explaining that he became very protective of Emma, ​​forming a friendship like few others on the Harry Potter set. “I think the truth is that Tom was the one I could be vulnerable with.”ended the actress who gave life to Hermione for more than 10 years.

Whatever these two say, even their co-star, Rupert Grint, stated that “I definitely see them together [en un futuro]”well remember “the sparks” that were between the couple. We’ll probably never see a formal relationship between Felton and Watson, but the romance between these two is the best fanfiction of Harry Potter never written.