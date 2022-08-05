US declares national health emergency over monkeypox

This Thursday, August 4, the United States government officially declared a national health emergency due to the outbreak of monkeypox or monkeypox.

United States declares national emergency over monkeypox

On Thursday, the US government decided to officially declare a national health emergency for monkeypox.

Photo: Getty Images.

And it is that in the neighboring country at least seven thousand cases of monkeypox have already been detected due to the outbreak of this diseasefor which the United States authorities made the decision to declare a national emergency.

Regarding this new sanitary measure, the head of the US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, pointed out that he hopes to bring the answer to this disease “to the next level”.

Photo: Getty Images.

“In light of evolving circumstances on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency for monkeypox. We are prepared to take our response to the next level to address this virus. We urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously.”, wrote Xavier Becerra on Twitter.

In light of evolving circumstances on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency on #monkeypox. We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus. We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously. – Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) August 4, 2022

WHO also declared a global health emergency

It should be remembered that recently, on July 23 to be precise, the World Health Organization (WHO) also decided to declare a global health emergency for monkeypox.

It was through a statement that they shared on their official social networks, which the organization explained the reasons that led to this decision. For example, they noted that this possibility had been discussed since June, but it was determined that it was not yet necessary.

“In short, we have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission, about which we know very little, and which meets the criteria of the International Health Regulations. For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global outbreak of monkeypox represents a public health emergency of international concern.“declared Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO at that time.

It may interest you