This is how Will Smith has changed from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ to the slap at the Oscars

More than 30 years have passed since Will Smith, 53, became a star thanks to the comedy The prince of Bel Air. This Monday, the actor is on everyone’s lips and not only for winning the Oscar for best actor, but for slapping Chris Rock on stage because he didn’t like a joke he made about his hair loss. woman.

After years of triumphing in Hollywood, with two previous Oscar nominations and numerous awards at the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Grammys, Will Smith has won the Oscar for his role as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in Williams method.

Will Smith in a scene from ‘The Williams Method’

The one who has become one of the best-known faces in the film industry today rose to fame for his leading role in The prince of Bel Air, a 1990s sitcom that ran for six seasons. Will Smith played a young man from Philadelphia who moves to live with his wealthy relatives in the luxurious neighborhood of Bel-Air, California.





His beginnings as a rapper

But his professional career began a few years earlier, in the late 1980s, when, from Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA), Willard Carroll Smith, Jr. began his career in the world of music, known as The Fresh Prince. He formed a group with producer/DJ Jazzy Jeff and beatbox expert Ready Rock C. His fun rap songs did not go unnoticed and the band won a Grammy. However, Smith’s bad decisions by not paying taxes would lead to the signing of a contract with the NBC network to star in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), which would save the American from bankruptcy.

Will Smith and his girlfriend Sheree Zampino in 1991, when he was already a star for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Rum Galella, Ltd.

Blockbuster success

After the success of the NBC series, which would also be famous for its song, Will Smith’s own, the actor gradually found more interesting roles in which he demonstrated his acting quality.

And so he made the leap to the big screen with blockbusters like Two rogue policemen (nineteen ninety five)Independence Day (nineteen ninety six), Men in Black (1997), wild wild west (1999), I robot’(2004), Hitch: Pickup Specialist (2005), I’m legend (2007), Hancock (2009), suicide squad (2016) or Aladdin (2019), which generated hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Earnings that have led the American to be one of the most profitable performers today.

Will Smith in the movie ‘Ali’ Other sources

His first Oscar nomination would come for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali, in 2002. The next nomination would come five years later, in 2007, for Looking for happinesswhere he delved into his most dramatic side, which he also explored in films like Seven souls.

With his son Jaden Smith he would work again, years after Looking for happinessin the film After Earth (2013). This science fiction film by M. Night Shyamalan was a setback for the actor’s career as it was a great failure both at the box office and among the critics of professionals and spectators.

Will Smith with his son Jaden Smith in the movie The Pursuit of Happyness, where he played that same relationship Vanguard Archive

Will Smith has also served as producer, first, in 2010, on the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan and his son Jaden Smith, and more recently, such successful series as cobra kai from Netflix.

During his career, the actor has felt comfortable in a wide range of registers, including action, comedy or drama roles. In his last movie, Williams method, Smith plays the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. This has been his third nomination for best actor in which he has finally won the coveted Oscar.

The actor with his family: his children Trey, (right), Jaden (second from right), Willow (second from left) and his wife Jada Pinkett at the Vanity Fair party DPA via Europa Press

Family life

Will Smith has a son from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino: Trey Smith. He married actress, director and producer Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. As a result of their relationship they have had two children, Jaden and Willow, who have followed in his footsteps in the world of acting. His three offspring have also tried to break into music.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dressed in Versace, on the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars Own

The marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has made headlines in the gossip press on more than one occasion after implying that they had an open relationship. In September 2021, Smith himself confessed: “Marriage for us cannot be a prison.” He did so after months of rumors that the actor and his wife had an open relationship when she was seen with rapper August Alsina.

With his three children and his wife Jada in 2010 Jason Merritt

your memories

His controversial memoirs published in 2021 left headlines as striking as “vomiting when having an orgasm”, his approach to suicide or homicidal thoughts against his father, after a life full of violence exerted by him.

Will Smith also recounted his marital problems, which led him to use drugs such as ayahuasca or learn tantric sex. Among the highlights of his successful career, the meeting with Nelson Mandela or the fact that Steven Spielberg chose him in 1997 to be the main bet of Men in black.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett during the Oscars 2022 gala. GTRES

Although the American actor has declared himself on several occasions as a Christian with interests in other religions, the truth is that on several occasions there have been rumors about the possibility that the actor had flirted with the Church of Scientology. However, Jada Pinkett denied this fact in 2018, explaining that they had attended talks and seminars, but never joined her.

Stand up comedy stands out among the actor’s new confirmed projects. This Joka and the movie emancipation, where a fugitive slave escapes from the plantations of Louisiana (USA) in a tortuous journey. In addition, the actor will continue to work as a producer and performer in Council, Fast and Loosethe fourth installment of Two rogue policemen Y Bright 2.