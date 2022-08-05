This has been the RADICAL physical change of Britney Spears as the Princess of Pop | PHOTOS

Although she has been away from the stage for some time due to legal problems and her own decision, Britney Spears continues to be considered to this day as the “Princess of pop”, so below you can see some Photos how was your radical physical change over the years.

britney She began her artistic career as a child by participating in various plays, however, she began to become known when she was chosen to be part of the television program The Mickey Mouse Club, but when she was 17 years old she gained worldwide recognition with the launch of her debut album, ‘Baby One More Time’, which has been the best-selling album by a teenage solo artist.

At that stage, the young singer wore an innocent image, but for her second album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ she began to show a more sensual image. It was so that due to her beauty and her musical talent she began to lead popularity charts around the world, since each song she premiered became a success. Specialists considered her the musical interpreter behind the revival of teen pop in the late 1990s and cataloged her as the best teen artist of all time before she turned 20, which is why she began to be called the “Princess of pop”, since the Queen is presumed to be Madonna.

For about six years, Britney Spears He remained at the top, as he was focused on his musical career by constantly launching successful songs, in addition to making various tours around the world. However, everything that goes up, has to come down and after some personal problems he left music for a short time, and although there were high expectations about his return to the stage, which was a disaster because in addition to lip-syncing, the The singer wore a neglected physique compared to the one he had previously worn.

Despite this, the “Princess of pop” He continued to release music and some songs managed to obtain good places in the popularity charts, and by continuing to stay in the industry, he earned a good contract to do a four-year concert residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Vegas, United States.

After this residency, britney She moved away from the stage again and in 2019 it became known that she was in a legal battle for her guardianship and thanks to the large number of followers a social movement was formed in support of the artist, entitled #FreeBritney. Also during this time, she drew attention by sharing Photos on his Instagram account where he showed the radical physical change that it has had over the years. Likewise, the singer herself confessed that at the moment she did not want to resume her musical career because for many years she was pressured to work by her father, who had her guardianship.

Finally, in this 2022, Britney Spears he won that legal battle and is rebuilding his life; and although she remains controversial because she constantly shares on social networks Photos of her topless, at the moment she shows no signs of a return to music, but even so she continues to be cataloged as the “Princess of pop”, as she has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.