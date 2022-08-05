They Reveal How Much Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Paid to Get Married in Las Vegas – CINEMABLEND

If you thought that the couple spent millions on their wedding in Las Vegas, you are very wrong.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their honeymoon in Paris after having said yes in Las Vegas. It was recently revealed that the couple will have a much more expensive second wedding, because in the one of last July 17 they only spent 75 dollars.

Last April, Bennifer, as the couple is known, announced that they were getting married, 18 years after postponing their wedding. They said “yes” in the city of sin last month and, as many know, they honeymooned in Paris. However, it seems that the actors are planning a second wedding with a million dollar budget, unlike their first wedding. Let’s not forget that Ben has been very active on his honeymoon.

The middle TMZ shared photos of the couple’s marriage certificate in Sin City, specifically at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel on the Las Vegas Strip. What the document shows is that the marriage between Ben and JLo, star of the new documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime and the romantic comedy Marry Me, was performed by Pastor Ryan Wolfe and they were married in front of a witness named Kenosha Booth. Likewise, it can be seen that JLo will take the last name of the actor from Daredevil and Gone Girl to be known as Jennifer Affleck, a better fairy tale than the one I lived in Marry me with Owen Wilson (Me and Marley, Midnight in Paris).

Also, TMZ reported that Bennifer got her marriage license last month in Clark County, Nevada, and that she got married after flying to Sin City. According to the site, the second wedding would be planned to be similar to the first commitment they had and canceled in 2004. This time they hired the famous event planner Colin Cowie to take charge of the party, which can cost the couple up to 25 million dollars.

The couple spent $75 on their Las Vegas wedding.



Unlike this huge amount of money, your ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel —which has several packages ranging from 50 to 1,255 dollars, that is, just over 25,000 pesos— cost them $75.

Ben Affleck and JLo paid just over 1,500 pesos, plus a tip to pastor Ryan Wolfe, in Las Vegas. In an interview with The Bobby Bones ShowWolfe said he was given “less than a few thousand.” “We had no idea they were going to come in. We were actually about to close.

It had just ended as the fifth wedding at 9 pm. I saw an Escalade pull up, they came in and said, ‘Do you have time to do one more?’ I said: “Yes, we can do one more”, the pastor added about the wedding. It was a totally surprising wedding like that of Britney Spears with her gallant, where Selena Gomez and Madonna were invited.