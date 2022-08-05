These are the 28 apps that spy on you and you should delete them right now from your cell phone
Android users are used to download apps that can be useful or entertaining, often driven only by reviews or interest, without paying much attention to terms and conditions.
According to the security firm Dr.Web, there are approximately 28 applications infected with operating system viruses and known by users to offer services such as image editing, sticker gallery, system optimization, as well as wallpapers for users. cell phones, which is why they are very popular and therefore have a high number of downloads.
These apps are dangerous because, although they perform the promised services, they also deliver intrusive advertisements, subscribe users to paid services and steal social media accounts from devices where they download them.
In the same way, they affect the battery of the mobile, because they run in the background, according to the information collected by Dr. Web.
This is the list of applications that spy on you
The following apps that spy on you and you must erase from your Android phone They register more than 10 million downloads, but in them they were found to be infected with advertising Trojans of the Android.HiddenAds family:
- Photo Editor: Beauty Filter
- Photo Editor: Retouch & Crop
- Photo editor: artistic filters
- Photo Editor – Layout Maker
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo editor and Exif
- Photo Editor – Filter Effects
- Filters and photo effects
- Photo Editor: Blur Image
- Photo editor: cut, paste
- Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFs
- neon theme keyboard
- Neon Theme – Android Keyboard
- Cashe Cleaner
- smart charging
- FastCleaner: Cash Cleaner
- Call Skins – Call Themes
- funny caller
- CallMe Phone Themes
- Incoming call: Contact Background
- MyCall – personalization of calls
- Caller Theme
- Caller Theme
- Funny Wallpapers – Live Wallpaper
- Automatic wallpaper changer 4K
- NewScrean: 4D wallpapers
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
- Notes: reminders and lists
