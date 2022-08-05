These are the 28 apps that spy on you and you should delete them right now from your cell phone

Android users are used to download apps that can be useful or entertaining, often driven only by reviews or interest, without paying much attention to terms and conditions.

According to the security firm Dr.Web, there are approximately 28 applications infected with operating system viruses and known by users to offer services such as image editing, sticker gallery, system optimization, as well as wallpapers for users. cell phones, which is why they are very popular and therefore have a high number of downloads.

These apps are dangerous because, although they perform the promised services, they also deliver intrusive advertisements, subscribe users to paid services and steal social media accounts from devices where they download them.

In the same way, they affect the battery of the mobile, because they run in the background, according to the information collected by Dr. Web.

This is the list of applications that spy on you

The following apps that spy on you and you must erase from your Android phone They register more than 10 million downloads, but in them they were found to be infected with advertising Trojans of the Android.HiddenAds family:

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch & Crop

Photo editor: artistic filters

Photo Editor – Layout Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo editor and Exif

Photo Editor – Filter Effects

Filters and photo effects

Photo Editor: Blur Image

Photo editor: cut, paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFs

neon theme keyboard

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

Cashe Cleaner

smart charging

FastCleaner: Cash Cleaner

Call Skins – Call Themes

funny caller

CallMe Phone Themes

Incoming call: Contact Background

MyCall – personalization of calls

Caller Theme

Caller Theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Wallpaper

Automatic wallpaper changer 4K

NewScrean: 4D wallpapers

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Notes: reminders and lists

