The unusual video of the airport that shared the Ibiza TikTok account and generated endless comments

Ibiza, without a doubt, is among the most recurrent tourist destinations for travelers looking to enjoy the nightlife. Little by little, the island has managed to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic and, together with other regions of the Balearic Islands, It leads the preferences of international tourists to the point that they represent 26.3% of all arrivals in Spain. The destination promotion unit has not missed the opportunity to use TikTok as a means of communication with passers-by.

The last video of the account received a lot of positive comments. The clip shows dozens of tourists sleeping at the airport, lying on top of their suitcases, on the ground and even wearing masks to cover the light while their flights leave, images accompanied by the phrase: “POV: Ibiza Airport”. It is the perfect image that exemplifies what the destination offers to tourism: parties and nightlife.

The Ibiza account on Tiktok published a video that generated thousands of reactions

Users reacted with comments like: “When you need a vacation from your vacation”, “pov: you just had the best vacation of your life”, “there is no serotonin left in that airport”, “at that moment, they all know that they should book another trip to Ibiza”“Anyone who hasn’t been like this has never been to Ibiza to party haha, what memories it has given me”, “oh friend, sleeping on the floor but in Ibiza”.

Ibiza verified account has been a hit with TikTok users, so far it gathers more than half a million followers. Most of their content is comedy, sharing clips of how tourists enjoy the destination from the moment they board the plane to the devastation after the party. In addition, they take the opportunity to share tourist spots, restaurants, bars and attractions. One of his most popular publications features Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi with their family during the summer.

Where do the tourists who like to vacation in Ibiza come from? According to figures from Estatista 2022, the island receives mainly travelers from Italy, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), United Kingdom, France and Germany. Although, of course, half of the visitors are from Spain.

Ibiza is one of the most spectacular tourist destinations in Spain and Europe for its beaches and pleasant climate Instagram: @ibizaofficial

In this year, Ibiza was considered by Tripadvisor as one of the “trending destinations”. This classification takes into account the positive comments provided by travelers regarding lodging, food and recreation. This edition was in sixth place, behind Majorca, Spain, Cairo Egypt, RhodesGreece, Tulum, Mexico, and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Also in competition with Native, Brazil, Arusha, Tanzania, Goreme, Turkey and Santorini, Greece.

Among the celebrities who like to enjoy the beaches of Ibiza there are Christina Aguilera, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Beyonce, Will Smith, Madonna, among others. It is also a popular destination for footballers who play in Spain, as it was at the time Lionel Messi and also Cristiano Ronaldo. As if that were not enough, the group made up of Rafa Nadal, Pau Gasol and Enrique Iglesias share the success of a restaurant called Tatel which opened in Ibiza in 2017 and has been highly rated internationally.