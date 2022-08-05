the phenomenon of celebrity beauty lines

skin care and beauty they’ve been around for decades – centuries, even – with millions of brands making products around the world. With a sector valued at more than 500,000 million dollars in 2021, more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon of opportunities to do business. Also the celebrities.

Actually, celebrities have been associated with the world beauty since their images began to be printed: actors, musicians, models… they have lent their faces –and their hair and their bodies– to innumerable advertising campaigns for beauty brands, something they continue to do today as brand ambassadors in question, but that seems not to be enough for some who have decided to go a step further and stop being spokespersons to become their own beauty firms (of which, of course, they are also the image). The proliferation of this type of business is such that we could even speak of a new era in the skin care industry: the era of celebrity beauty brands.

Beauty with a celebrity stamp, the phenomenon

In 2017, Rihanna turned the industry upside down with Fenty Beauty, a firm that revolutionized the sector with its inclusive philosophy and set a precedent for many celebrities. After being in the spotlight for years, the Barbadian singer saw that there was a huge void in the beauty world, with very few firms making foundations and concealers for people with darker skin tones, and she set out to change that. . The rest is history. According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty is valued at $2.8 billion and, together with Fenty Skin –which was born in 2020 as a natural cosmetics company–, both are expected to continue growing.

Since then, the number of celebrity beauty brands has continued to grow. Some examples are Haus Laboratories, of Lady Gaga; KKW Beauty, from kim kardashian; humanrace, from Pharrell Williams; JLo Beauty, from Jennifer Lopez; Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, from Kylie Jenner; and one of the last to arrive, Rhode, from Hayley Bieber and that, by the way, he has received a lawsuit for having used a name already registered by a New York clothing label. But this is another story.

Control over your own image

Despite being extremely lucrative businesses, behind the creation of this type of brand there is not only business interests obvious – at least three years ago, Kylie Jenner sold 51% of her company, valued at 1,200 million dollars, to Coty for the not insignificant amount of 600 million dollars – but the need, together with social networks, turn them into tools with which celebrities looking for take back the power and control of your own imagefor which they already have a good fan base that greatly facilitates the task.

In 1987, Elizabeth Taylor was the first to launch a beauty product with her name and image.

But, if we investigate a bit, this phenomenon is actually nothing new. In 1987, Elizabeth Taylor was the first to launch a beauty product with her name and image. a fragrance called White Diamonds with which the actress intended to recover the glamor of old Hollywood, of which she was one of the highest representatives. The line of the actress, which continues to be marketed, has made a billion profits since 1991 and, in addition, opened the door to a market unthinkable until now. It was then that celebrities began to ask themselves the question: why put your face on someone else’s brand if you can have your own brand?

“Vintage” advertisement to announce the new fragrance of White Diamonds | Image via elizabethtaylor.com

Times have changed a lot since then, but the essence remains the same. The celebrities they control their image more than ever and their beauty signatures are a way of exercising this control. In the way that celebrities appear on the Internet, it is more appropriate to sell their own brand than to be the image of a third-party brand, of which there is no control over business decisions, but neither over positioning, something that, in some cases, can compromise your image. Economic benefits are also an important issue in this type of decision.

The global cosmetics market continues to grow, even in the midst of a pandemic, facial and body care products continued to be sold – although the sale of makeup decreased – and everything indicates that this growth will continue to rise in the coming years. The celebrities they also want to occupy important positions in the industry, transmit certain values and stop being just a pretty face, something that, in general terms, is the trend followed by the world of beauty, but also that of fashion.

In addition, the rise of independent brands so popular with the Generation Z, has made the offer increase considerably, giving an increasingly informed consumer the ability to keep what interests him and with the possibility of being able to change it when he stops doing it. In this sense, the great challenge faced by celebrity beauty brands is to convey authenticity and, consequently, credibility. Not to mention the quality of the products, a non-negotiable condition to maintain the loyalty of the public.

For this reason, associations with reputable dermatologists are the order of the day. Victoria Bekham, for example, decided to partner with the Dr Augustinus Bader, one of the favorites in the industry, for the creation of the products of its namesake firm. Pharrell Williams also worked with his longtime dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones, to create her skincare brand, Humanrace. And it is that, in 2022, it is not enough to have a name for people to blindly buy your products –although it is true that it helps, and a lot, to make themselves known quickly–, the expert advice It continues to be decisive when the client opts for one brand or another.

The arrival of Rare Beauty in Spain in 2021 and the launch of Rhode, moreover, is confirmation that at celebrities They are not only interested in making money, but also in transmitting values ​​that they can become champions of. Concepts like diversity and inclusion are increasingly present in an exclusive sector where canonical beauty was the prevailing norm for a long time. Some even go a step further, as is the case of Selena Gómez, who supports the creation of her firm on Rare Impact, a platform to which 1% of Rare Beauty sales are allocated and whose objective is to inform young people around the world about the importance of mental health.