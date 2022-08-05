The historic classic car used by Tom Cruise that was auctioned

The car was used in the movie “Risky Business” and even has its own documentary. Find out how much they paid for it!

August 05, 2022 11:56 a.m.

At auctions, anything can happen, from a collector who spends a fortune to acquire a relic, or a valuable item that surprisingly does not attract any of those present. This time the Porsche 928 used by Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” exceeded all expectations. It was auctioned for 1.98 million dollars!

The amount was the highest recorded by Barrett-Jackson, the firm that organized the auction. This is the car with which Tom Cruise learned to drive for the film that premiered in 1983, in which the German sports car also participated.

The Porsche is from 1979 and has a 4.5 liter V8 engine with 221 hp. It was originally green, but was painted gold for the film, a hue it maintains today. At its best, it was able to reach 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 230 km/h.

After “Risky Business” trace of him was lost. A documentary was even made about his disappearance: “The Quest for the RB928”. Once found, it was restored and presented for several years in a Los Angeles museum, along with other iconic Hollywood cars.

The Porsche was previously sold in 2012 for $49,200. Only nine years later, it was revalued by 1.98 million, that is, its value increased by more than 4,000%. Undoubtedly, the old buyer and the new one will be very satisfied with the car that marked a stage in the life of Tom Cruise.

This is what the Porsche used by Tom Cruise looks like