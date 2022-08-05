the false image of the crossover with Dragon Ball that is confusing everyone

Don’t ask me why, but every time I think of Fortnitemy head flies over the future crossover with Dragon Ball that will come Sooner than later to battle royale, according to the latest rumours. Honestly, it is one of the collaborations that generates the most hype of all and I understand that there are many people who are in the same situation as me. Does it happen to you and you too?

That is why it is not uncommon for more and more alleged images and leaks to emerge about the aforementioned crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. But there has been one that has generated all kinds of confusion in the community because it is a fairly well-crafted image. I leave you with all the details below:

A few hours ago, an image emerged on the networks about the alleged collaboration and between Dragon Ball and Fortnite

This capture has generated a lot of confusion because it looks a lot like the teasers with which the collaboration was advanced with Naruto in the past

However, if we look closely, we will observe enough details that will make us raise our eyebrows when we see it

Therefore and as the leaker collected JorgeMost On twitter, it is a fake image ❗️

On twitter, ❗️ I leave you with the capture below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

Finally, and with the aim of keeping the hype high, I remind you that I will be extremely attentive to any news that may arise in the coming days. about this long-awaited crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball.