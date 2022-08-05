The director reveals that fans will discover new sides to Baby Groot’s personality in the shorts

The I Am Groot director has revealed that fans will discover new sides to Baby Groot’s personality in the Disney + short series. The August 10 will come up Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview published on the website of the D23, Kirsten Leporescreenwriter and director of I Am Groot, spoke about his work on the short film series. After explaining that the narrative potential for the shorts is limitlessLepore anticipated that fans will get to to get to know the character a little better and to discover new sides of his personality and character: