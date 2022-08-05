Taylor Swift news, a new album is coming here is the news

Taylor Swift would be working on a new album which should see the light in the coming months. To break the news is the The Sunfrom whose pages it was reported that in recent weeks the singer of “Shake it offHe would have already written and recorded his latest album in Nashville after two years of silence.

The latest unpublished works made by Swift in fact they date back to 2020 and have been Folklorereleased in July and containing songs such as “Cardigan” And “August“, and Evermorepublished in December of the same year.

Then of course in 2021 the 32-year-old artist also re-recorded and re-released the two albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), but as we all know they had already been released in 2008 and 2012 respectively and did not have any new songs inside them.

According to the first rumors the songs ofalbum will be completely different from previous releases of Taylor and this both from the point of view of the sonorities as well as for the presence of numerous collaborations, to which Swift she has never been particularly accustomed. “She can’t wait to work with emerging artists and producers,” an insider told Daily Mail revealing the first advances related to new album by Taylor Swift.

“She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they invented reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,” added the source before veiling that the 32-year-old pop star’s new songs will reference her current history. ‘love Joe Alwyn (to which she has been linked for 5 years) instead of focusing on the now shipwrecked loves with John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Stylesof which Taylor Swift he has already talked extensively about his previous albums.

