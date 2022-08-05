Sofia Vergara shows the scar left by thyroid cancer

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Sofia Vergara He recalled one of the hardest episodes of his life: his battle against illness.

He was 28 years old when a lump in his throat was detected during a routine check-up, which ultimately led to a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. And when recounting this hard moment in her story on her social networks, the Colombian actress showed the mark that she had left after the surgical intervention that she underwent then.

In the vintage image he posted for his millions of Instagram followers, the “Modern Family” star is seen looking through a camera. A photo showing a scar on her neck.

Accompanying this image that was taken during the first acting class after diagnosis and subsequent treatment, he wrote: “At 28, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was at a routine checkup that doctors found a lump in my throat. and this word became part of my story. I spent countless hours with radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today I can call myself a cancer survivor.”

Seeing the scar she proudly wears on her throat, the Barranquilla woman remembers how blessed and lucky she felt that day and every day since. “I’m lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already,” Sofia added, emphasizing the importance of getting regular checkups.

At 49 years old, Sofía Vergara is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. Ella’s role as Gloria de Ella on “Modern Family” made her one of the highest-paid actresses on television, and she is currently working on a new project for Netflix: the series “Griselda”in the will give life to Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

