Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the main architect of the rapprochement between Brad and Angelina

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of Brad and Angelina, the couple who stole the hearts of Hollywood and the entire world but ended their love amid fights, complaints, accusations and scandals.

Gone is that love that united the parents of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and she is, at her young age, one of the main architects that the super famous can have at least a moment of peace between them. Without lawyers in the middle, they met again in Italy.

In recent days, a video of Shiloh and her mother Angelina in a recital of the band “Manekin” in the Roman Circus Massimo circulated and went viral after viewers and users of social networks captured the great resemblance that the Angelina has. young man with his mother and father.

With looks and features identical to those who gave birth to her, Shiloh dazzles everyone with her beauty. In addition, it became clear that she and Angelina were able to rebuild the damaged relationship that had been left by her last action against her father, who denounced her for selling a vineyard that they both owned and that they had promised not to sell without the authorization of the other.

This generated, in addition to a lawsuit by Jennifer Aniston’s ex, that her daughter was angry with the actress of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Recently, Angelina Jolie and her children moved to Italy, where she will be the director of “Without blond”, based on the homonymous book. The trip coincided with the 14th birthday of his twins Knox and Vivienne, so Brad got on a plane to meet his heirs again and enjoy a unique day.

Although the celebrities do not meet, because of their legal disputes, both agreed that it would be best for him to travel and, incidentally, take the opportunity to spend time alone with his children. The clan is completed with Zahara, Pax and Maddox.