Selena Gomez loves her belly (and you should too)

Selena Gomez face once again to be our princess of the people. The singer and Rare Beauty founder posted a TikTok on Wednesday in which she declared that “real bellies are coming back for the *** time.”

Selena used an image of herself in swimsuit to announce that the gut stuffing is over. In the video clip, lying on a yacht with the blue sky in the background, Gomez wraps her curves in the Gracie swimsuit (model Aura) from the collection that she has made in collaboration with the inclusive swimwear brand La’Mariette.

La’Mariette’s mission as a brand is to help women feel comfortable and confident with your designs. Unlike many swimsuit brands, which use the same pattern for all sizes, it develops a specific swimsuit shape for each type of silhouette, from XS to XXL.

The star, who wore the swimsuit with her hair pulled back, gold hoop earrings and zero makeup, looks content and happy with her physique. It’s also not the first time she’s posted something in defense of body positivity. A while ago she posted a TikTok about her skinnyness, concluding, “I don’t care about my weight because people put it on anyway. ‘You’re too short,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit you.’ Meh meh meh… I’m perfect just the way I am.”

Moral? Take note of Selena, and its refreshing, uplifting, and super-timely content, and recognize the beauty of your own body today. I hope that social networks leave a little bit of so much abs tablet in a loop and fill with many more messages of this type.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.