Ryan Gosling is the ambassador of Tag Heuer, we are obssesed!

TAG Heuer appointed Ryan Gosling as its official ambassador from 2021 and every day they confirm over and over again that he was the best choice. Now, the watch brand has launched a new generation of sporty and elegant timepieces with the Canadian actor as the face at the forefront of a powerful and intriguing campaign as his latest film. If you’re a fan of Ryan Gosling (like us), you’ve probably already seen The Gray Man on Netflix, in which he shares credits with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

His trajectory and career speak for themselves, in addition to incredible reviews, his roles have been as varied as they are celebrated, he has Oscar nominations, Golden Globes and a reputation that supports him. He will next star with Margot Robbie in the live-action Barbie movie ca n’t wait! The link that TAG Heuer has decided to establish with Gosling also has to do with his professionalism as an artist, the projects with which he is committed and his dedication when it comes to doing his work. “We are delighted to announce Ryan Gosling as a global ambassador for TAG Heuer for his first brand partnership. A star from his earliest days that he has become an enigmatic and inscrutable icon,” TAG Heuer CEO Fréderic Arnault said in an interview.

His first photo shoot with TAG Heuer was directed by the famous photographer Pari Dukovic who has had celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Jeff Goldblum, Gal Gadot, Obama and more in front of his lens. His images have been the face of international campaigns and prestigious magazines such as POSE, Time, MAC and more. Under the tag line of: The only watch that can keep up with the Gray Man, he took some of the most impressive photographs for this partnership between TAG Heuer and Ryan Gosling. Vibrant photos with a daring side that we love.

The new TAG Heuer collection has 13 pieces that reinterpret and reinvent the watchmaking icon in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29mm. Watches that are made for all those who trace their own paths and who, like Gosling in all his films, exceed the limits. Be part of this spectacular campaign and keep up with him on

