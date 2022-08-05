Ncuti Gatwa will be in the fourth season of ‘Sex Education’ (despite being the new Doctor Who)

There was reason to fear sex education. After a third season that revalidated the affection of the public on Netflix, the gestation of the fourth has run into several mishaps, crystallized in numerous casualties of the cast. The series created by Laurie Nunas it is, has lost Simone-Ashley (which played Olivia but from now on will focus on another Netflix series in which she stars, The Bridgertons), a Patricia Allison in the role of Ola, to Tanya Reynolds like Lily, yeah Rakhee Thakrar like Professor Emily Sands. This in terms of confirmed departures, but there were also doubts about Emma Mckey (whose film career is consolidating) and Ncuti Gatwa.

The latter after being chosen to embody the new Doctor Who, in the sixth season of the long-running British series that he will once again develop Russell T Davies. As we learned that Gatwa would replace Jodie Whittakerthe fandom of sex education feared that this would force the actor out of the Netflix series where he plays the charismatic Eric Effiong, best friend of the protagonist Otis (ESA Mariposa). Fortunately, according to VarietyGatwa has managed to adjust his schedule to the needs of both series, so he will continue to be part of the cast of sex education in the fourth season. Something quite commendable considering that the actor is also preparing another very popular film these days.





We talk about Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig and starring margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling. In her cast, curiously, Gatwa alternates with her partner sex education, the aforementioned Emma Mackey, who would initially return as Maeve Wiley for the fourth season. Talking about Doctor WhoGatwa will star in the format coinciding with its 60th anniversary, and apparently playing the first version openly gay of the character. Netflix has not yet tested a release date for the new chapters of sex educationwhile Barbie would hit theaters June 21, 2023.

