Michelle Rodríguez praises the work of the new director of Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 It is still in full shooting with everything in favor to finish in the short term. The new film in the franchise was about to be adrift due to the departure of director Justin Lin, but the ship was lifted thanks to the inclusion of louis leterrier. Now Michelle Rodriguez talks about how she carries on Fast X the French director.

At the end of April fast and furious 10 had to start his filming schedule, but the situation was complicated since the veteran director of the saga justin lin, slammed the door. At that time it was reported that Lin’s decision was due to the various conflicts he had with Vin Diesel. Not having a director, the film began to lose huge sums of money, in a hurry Universal Studios began the search and hit the nail on the head finding an experienced director in the action genre, Louis Leterrier.

