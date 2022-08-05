Michelle Rodríguez praises the work of the new director of Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 It is still in full shooting with everything in favor to finish in the short term. The new film in the franchise was about to be adrift due to the departure of director Justin Lin, but the ship was lifted thanks to the inclusion of louis leterrier. Now Michelle Rodriguez talks about how she carries on Fast X the French director.

At the end of April fast and furious 10 had to start his filming schedule, but the situation was complicated since the veteran director of the saga justin lin, slammed the door. At that time it was reported that Lin’s decision was due to the various conflicts he had with Vin Diesel. Not having a director, the film began to lose huge sums of money, in a hurry Universal Studios began the search and hit the nail on the head finding an experienced director in the action genre, Louis Leterrier.

The person in charge of the acclaimed Transporter films with Jason Statham took the reins of Fast X, which could start the recordings. Despite the delay, the film has been going on for a long time and is close to completion.

Recently Michelle Rodríguez was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. The actress is part of Fast and Furious since the first film, back in 2001. She Michelle was asked about how she received the change of director and how the French performs.

With nothing to hide, Rodríguez pointed out that Leterrier came to the story with a lot of energy and love, which has been noticeable since the cameras turned on. “(Louis) It came with all this energy of love. We haven’t had that in Fast and Furious for a long time, where we have someone excited who is a real fan and really wants to take him places he hasn’t gone before. We’ve been at this for 20 years, brother. After all that time, you get tired and forget what you’re doing it for, until a director like Louis comes along and reminds you, ‘This is beautiful. Let’s do magic. We are so lucky to have you brotherMichelle recounted.

Taking advantage of the moment, Michelle joked about the new director and his entire crew with people from France. “Our special effects team, all the guys that are doing the fights, they’re all French. Our second AD is French. Our director is French. It’s like the French takeover, man“Rodríguez commented humorously.

Regarding the plot of fast and furious 10it is known that there will be a moment dedicated to reviewing the origin story of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and that the villain Cypher will have the character played by Jason Momoa as an ally.

Letty and Dom return next year.

The film will have its inevitable stars like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang back. It also has new faces, such as Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and the great Rita Moreno as the Toretto’s grandmother.

fast and furious 10 It will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

