Meet the 3 favorite restaurants of Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has been active in the industry since he was 24 years old, for this reason, he has worked hard professionally to take on important roles like Forrest Gump. These are some of his favorite restaurants.

August 05, 2022 4:17 p.m.

american actor Tom Hanks 66 years old, he has become known in the Hollywood industry thanks to his participation in different projects. According to the Wikipedia portal, the acting veteran has been active since 1980, which is why he has an extensive career, and has even won an Oscar twice, as well as been nominated and won other awards. well-known awards.

Tom Hanks in Kanda Matsuya – Tokyo

Recently, the lovefood portal announced which are the 3 favorite restaurants of Tom Hanks, where on more than one occasion he has been seen enjoying himself along with other well-known Hollywood stars. Those named below are:

Kanda Matsuya – Tokyo

Tom Hanks He has shown himself to be a great lover of different cultures and their cuisines, and he proved this by visiting the three-star traditional Japanese restaurant. This happened when the actor was in Tokyo promoting his film, Sulli. Hanks enjoyed his experience so much that he photographed himself with the locals and tweeted the photo.

Blue Duck Tavern–Washington

Blue Duck Tavern is one of the American cuisine restaurants known for its rustic preparation with local, seasonal ingredients. Among the famous diners who have visited this place are, Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Bruce Springsteen Y Oprah. In addition, in this same place the former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

South City Kitchen

This chain has been growing little by little thanks to the visits of international celebrities, its locations are in Midtown, Buckhead and Vinings. South City Kitchen is a specialist in serving the modern version of southern food, to big stars like Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, kanye-west, kim kardashian Y Ben Affleck.