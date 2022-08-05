Made in Como print on the catwalk with Jennifer Lopez

“All strictly printed in Como”. Fausto Puglisi, current creative director of Roberto Cavalli, confirms that the zebra fabric worn by Jennifer Lopez at the charity evening for Unicef, which inflamed the Capri summer the other night, is a celebration of Larian art. For the cape alone, 250 meters were used, embellished with stones and feathers like the top and pants that completed the star’s look.

The outfit, however, made even more spectacular the show of the singer actress who went wild for 35 minutes with her dancers on the notes of her hits. The evening was organized by the Florentine maison LuisaViaRoma, which raised about 8 million euros between the entrance ticket and the charity auction. A thousand guests at the Certosa, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Ed Westwick, Spike Lee, Michael Kors, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karolina Kurkova, Izabel Goulart, Maye Musk, and Italians such as Remo Ruffini, Flavio Briatore, Elisabetta Gregoraci, Diletta Leotta, Caterina Balivo, Sangiovanni, Matilde Gioli.

The Cavalli-branded animalier has already been very “instagramed”, with a huge return for made in Italy. It had already happened with the jungle dress always paraded by Lopez for Versace. J.Lo had already worn it for the first time at the Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000, and it represents one of the most remembered dresses by the mass media in the history of the red carpet. S. Bri.

