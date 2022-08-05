Laura Pausini and Anne Hathaway, united by fashion

Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausinothis weekend he shared a series of photographs where he attended the recent parade of the brand valentinewhere even showed the tailored suit that the fashion house made especially for her, an oversize red outfit. However, what caught the most attention was the photograph that was taken with the Hollywood actress, Anne Hathawaywho is also a great fashionista.

“The last time I attended a fashion show was with @realmrvalentino in 2007 and we were also in Rome for the occasion. Fifteen years later, last night, I had the great pleasure of attending an incredible artistic performanceconceived and designed by my beloved PierPaolo Piccioli”, the singer wrote on her Instagram account.

“His ability to combine elegance, modernity, renaissance and constant research are a great source of inspiration for me. I find the use of unique colored dots that only he can create in this authentic and desirable way. I congratulate you PierPaolo, for what you show about yourself through your art, and what I know about you and your family through your friendship. Thank you for an unforgettable night in our Rome”, he finished.

